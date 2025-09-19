Movie News

Is the Fast franchise dead? Jason Momoa says he still hasn’t seen a script for Fast X: Part 2

Posted 3 hours ago

Is Universal‘s Fast franchise running out of gas? The latest chapter of the high-octane action film series hit the pavement in 2023 and grossed $704.8M+ worldwide. That’s an impressive amount of scratch, which begs the question: Why is it taking so long to hear about the next and “final” installment of the Fast & Furious franchise? I understand that movies take time to make, and scheduling for the cast of Fast X: Part 2 must be a nightmare, but it’s been pretty quiet around the Toretto camp for a while. Does Jason Momoa, who played the flamboyant and fabulous villain Dante in Fast X, know the deal? Nope! He does not!

While speaking with Jason Momoa about his upcoming Hawaiian epic, Chief of War, and other projects, the King of the Dad Bod revealed that he has not read a script for Fast X: Part 2. That’s a little alarming, no? When asked by The Playlist if he’s excited to reprise his role as Dante for Fast X: Part 2, Momoa said, “I would love to come back and play, man. People all over the world love that character—it’s crazy. But I got no script, so not that soon.” Universal, what are you waiting for?

Two years ago, Vin Diesel showed up at Universal’s CinemaCon presentation and, during his spot, said fans could expect Fast X: Part 2 to hit the blacktop in 2025. Hold on for a second. Let me check my calendar. Yup. It’s almost the end of September. I doubt we’ll see the next Fast X movie this year, unless Universal plans to “shadow drop” it, which is not how things work in the film industry. There’s an order to these things, man.

What do you think is going on with Fast X: Part 2? Why is the movie taking so long? Is it a matter of scheduling, plot development, or budget? I want to be a fly on the wall when the writing team figures out a way to continue Fast X‘s outrageous cliffhanger ending. In the comments section below, let us know how they should end the Fast franchise.

Source: The Playlist
