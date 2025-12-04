Box Office Predictions: Five Nights At Freddy’s won’t beat Zootopia 2

Sequels have been a mixed blessing this year for Blumhouse. Once known for consistently turning out low-budget, original films, the company went all-in on sequels in 2025, and the results have ranged from solid to disastrous. A few weeks ago, The Black Phone 2 became a major hit, taking in $77 million domestically—only slightly off from the first film’s $90 million. On the other hand, this summer’s M3GAN 2.0 was an outright flop, earning just $24 million domestically compared to the original’s $95 million. (Maybe that’s why Blumhouse is barely promoting their spin-off, SOULM8TE, which is supposedly dropping next month.)

Freddy’s Sequel Forecast

The original Five Nights at Freddy’s overcame harsh reviews to open with an incredible $80 million, despite a day-and-date release on Peacock. The sequel, releasing exclusively in theaters, doesn’t seem poised to match that debut. Right now, a $35 million opening looks likely—still strong for Blumhouse thanks to the built-in fanbase, but nowhere near the “curiosity factor” that powered the first movie. Even so, the sequel should still generate a healthy profit.

Can Zootopia 2 Hold the Crown?

Zootopia 2 shouldn’t have trouble staying on top with an estimated $50 million second weekend. Wicked: For Good should land just below Freddy, around $30 million.

The Wildcard: Kill Bill – The Whole Bloody Affair

The big question mark is Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. I’m predicting a fifth-place finish with around $8 million.

Anime Continues Its Box Office Surge

GKIDS’ Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution should continue anime’s impressive theatrical run, with an estimated $12 million weekend.

Here are our predictions:

Zootopia 2: $50 million Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: $35 million Wicked: For Good: $30 million Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution: $12 million Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair: $8 million

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the talkbacks!

