HBO boss confirms Game of Thrones movie and addresses George R.R. Martin’s House of the Dragon criticism

HBO boss Casey Bloys confirms Game of Thrones movie and addresses George R.R. Martin’s House of the Dragon criticism.

It was reported just last month that Warner Bros. was developing a potential Game of Thrones movie, and HBO’s Casey Bloys has confirmed that it is in the works, although it’s still in the very early stages.

They’re going to develop [an] idea,” Bloys said. “We’ll see if it’s good. We’ll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. I mean, that’s the point of development, you see is there a story that’s worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun.” Despite the confirmation, there’s still no guarantee that the project will actually move forward. Bloys added that George R.R. Martin is involved in the process of developing the potential movie.

Speaking of Martin, the Game of Thrones creator has been critical of certain story elements in the second season of House of the Dragon. In a since-deleted blog post, Martin had argued that creative changes will have a “butterfly effect” on later seasons. When asked about the public disagreement, Bloys said, “We love George, obviously. I want him to be happy. He’s very important to us. But when we put shows together, we’re putting marriages together. Marriage can be difficult, especially in the creative decisions of adapting work. Sometimes it gets rocky. Would I prefer that everybody get along? Of course, but it’s a creative process.

A third season of House of the Dragon is on the way, with another spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, set to debut on HBO in 2025. There have been a number of Game of Thrones projects which have been scrapped, including a Jon Snow series which Kit Harington has said is now on the shelf. “Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough,” Harington said. “So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.” Although the Jon Snow spinoff is no longer in development, Bloys said he would be open to revisiting it down the line.

