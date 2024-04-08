Ridley Scott’s apt Gladiator sequel title revealed at CinemaCon

CiniemaCon 2024 is upon us, and as we prepare for a deluge of news, previews, and commentary from the show floor, JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, has spotted the official title for Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gladiator sequel. Forgoing subtitles, such as Gladiator: Blood on the Sand or Gladiator: Wicked Empire, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel is titled Gladiator II. While the title is simple, it aptly includes the Roman numeral for two. I see what you did there, Mr. Scott. Sometimes, the obvious choice is also the correct one.

Gladiator 2 is one of the year’s hotly-anticipated films after Ridley Scott’s original, starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, and Connie Wilson, became a favorite among film buffs, with some calling it “magnificent,” “compelling,” and “richly enjoyable.” Near the film’s release, you couldn’t go more than a day without someone shouting, “Are you not entertained?” in your face, referring to Crowe’s iconic character Maximus Decimus Meridius. The quote quickly became as memeable as violently kicking someone into an abyss, like in Zack Snyder’s 300.

Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers, Normal People, Aftersun) leads Gladiator II, taking over the lead from Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Mescal plays Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who is fully grown in the sequel. The story takes place several years after Maximus’ death in the original. Before he died, Maximus rescued Lucius and his mother from the clutches of the young man’s uncle, Commodus (Phoenix). The event left an impression on Lucius, who aspires to be as formidable as Maximus as he braves a harsh world.

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Denzel Washington (Philadelphia), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Matt Lucas (Wonka), Fred Hechinger (The Woman in the Window), Derek Jacobi (Dead Again), and May Calamawy (Moon Knight) join Mescal as primary cast members in Gladiator II. Ridley Scott directs the Gladiator sequel from a script by David Scarpa (All The Money In the World).

The Gladiator II display at CinemaCon is a massive shield with the words “What we do in life echoes in eternity” etched into the formidable material. Beneath what looks like a crest (or the head of a statue), we see the title Gladiator II. The display is in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, where CinemaCon takes place. There’s lots to see from the show floor, so check back later today for a look at this year’s CinemaCon offerings.

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II arrives in theaters on November 22, 2024.