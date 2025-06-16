Glenn Close and Billy Porter join the production of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The production of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is building an even bigger all-star cast list. Lionsgate is now announcing that Glenn Close has been cast as Drusilla Sickle, the cruel escort to the District 12 Tributes, and three-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter has been cast as Magno Stift, her estranged husband and the Tributes’ uninspired designer.

On Close joining the cast, Producer Nina Jacobson said, “Glenn Close is a dream Drusilla. She brings so much of her intellect and imagination to each role, creating characters who are unforgettable and iconic. I think Glenn and Francis will have a ball bringing Drusilla from the page to the screen.”

Jacobson continued to glow with the casting of Porter, “Billy is one of those rare performers who can dazzle and devastate in equal measure on stage and screen. He made an indelible impression on me when we worked together on Pose, both as an actor and a human being. Casting this show has felt like winning the lottery every time one of our idols said yes to us. To be able to announce Glenn Close and Billy Porter together is an embarrassment of riches that we can all celebrate.”

Sunrise on the Reaping will star Joseph Zada (Invisible Boys) as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2) as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons (Civil War) as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King) as Beetee, Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Wiress, Lili Taylor (Daredevil: Born Again 2) as Mags, Ben Wang (Karate Kid: Legends) as Wyatt Callow, Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) as Effie Trinket, and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) as President Snow.

Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every installment of the franchise except for the first movie, will direct Sunrise on the Reaping from a script by Billy Ray based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The story is set 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games and starts on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games when 16-year-old Haymitch is unexpectedly chosen. In honour of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes and sent into a battle for their lives.

The film is the second prequel of the franchise, following The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which centers on a young Coriolanus Snow. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20, 2026.