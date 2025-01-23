Godzilla and Spider-Man clash in upcoming Marvel / Toho crossover

It’s your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man versus the King of the Monsters, as Peter Parker is headed towards a web-slingin’, fire-breathin’ showdown with none other than Godzilla. If you don’t think that crossover between Marvel’s Spider-Man and Toho’s Godzilla makes any sense, we can only tell you to stop thinking because this is going to be awesome.

We announced last year that Marvel would be featuring Godzilla in a six-issue series that would see him facing off against not just Spidey but the Fantastic Four and Hulk, with those issues slated for March and April, respectively. While Godvilla vs. Spider-Man #1 will come later than those (hitting shelves on April 30th), this pitting is garnering a lot of hype, especially as new artwork comes out. Marvel has also been all in on reprinting some of their Godzilla comics from the ‘70s.

Godzilla vs. Spider-Man #1 is written by Joe Kelly, who worked on Deadpool, Uncanny X-Men and more for Marvel; it is illustrated by X-Men and Wolverine’s Nick Bradshaw. On the crossover, Kelly told IGN, “The second I heard that there was going to be a Godzilla x Spidey crossover set in the ‘80s, I almost leapt across the table to claim it. This book is a chance to go nuts and have a blast with two iconic characters and channel the chaos of the time period that I was actively collecting Spider-Man. Nick Bradshaw really captures the absurdity of the concept and the vibe I was going for, while at the same time giving Godzilla and Spidey (in his perfectly-normal-nothing-weird-here-black suit!) the prestige and gravity they deserve. It’s a love letter served with an earth-shattering roar!”

As for the setting of Marvel’s upcoming issue featuring Spidey and Godzilla, it takes place in 1984, after the 12-issue Secret Wars; that same year, Godzilla emerged from a nearly decade-long hiatus on the big screen, turning up in The Return of Godzilla.

Here is the synopsis of Godzilla vs. Spider-Man #1: “Fresh from the original Secret Wars, Peter Parker a.k.a The Amazing Spider-Man returns to Earth with a spiffy new (alien) costume without a care in the world except for a complicated love triangle with MJ and Black Cat…and unbelievable pressure at the Daily Bugle…rent…bills…super-villains…oh, and Godzilla is in New York City with all its destructive power aimed squarely at the wall-crawler! Don’t miss the two most popular characters in pop culture history absolutely going at it in this kaiju-sized slugfest for the ages!”

Will you be picking up Marvel’s Godzilla vs. Spider-Man comic? Which other franchise crossover showdowns are you looking forward to?