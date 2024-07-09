Godzilla Minus One finally gets a deluxe 4K Blu-ray release, plus a new Godzilla pinball machine

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the chance to add Godzilla Minus One to your home media collection, you should be pleased to know that the film is finally getting a US release on 4K Blu-ray, and it’s quite the deluxe package.

The Deluxe Japan Collector’s Edition of Godzilla Minus One mirrors the Japanese version released earlier this year and includes both Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. It includes all the same features as the original release, just with English-language menus and English subtitles. The package will cost $65 and is expected to ship this September.

You can check out the packaging and the full details of the content on each disc below:

Disc 1: Godzilla Minus One 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

125 minutes / 3 layers (100G) / 4K 2160p 16:9 scope size / Dolby Vision

Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD

Subtitles: (1) Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles

Disc 2: Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray

125 minutes / Trailer compilation / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size

Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD

Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles

Trailer Collection (Japanese language only)

Special Announcements 1 & 2

Trailer

TV Spot

No. 1 Edition/That’s Godzilla Edition/A Glimmer of Hope Edition/The World Praises Edition/Live and Resist Edition/Against Godzilla Edition

6-Second Bumper

IMAX PR Video

ScreenX PR Video

TOHO CINEMAS MOVIE LINE UP

Cinema Mileage Announcement

Disc 3: Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Blu-ray

main feature 125 minutes / Godzilla-1.0/C trailer / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size

Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD

Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles

Disc 4: Bonus Blu-ray (Japanese language only)

recording length: 240 minutes / 2 layers (BD50G) / 16:9 / 1080p High Definition (some 1080i)

Audio: Japanese 2.0ch Dolby Digital

Subtitles: NOTE – NO ENGLISH SUBTITLES

Making of

VFX Making of

Release commemorative special program “Behind the scenes: The movie “Godzilla-1.0” -No.30-

Event footage: September 4, 2023: Completion report press conference October 18, 2023: World premiere red carpet event October 23, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival opening red carpet November 1, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival closing screening stage greetings November 3, 2023 (National Holiday): Opening day stage greetings November 8-10, 2023: North American premiere November 29, 2023: Sapporo event

Yamazaki Takashi Selection Talk Show September 15, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” 1st (Guest: Higuchi Shinji) Friday, September 29, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 2 (Guest: Murase Keizo) Friday, October 13, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 3 (Guest: Kaneko Shusuke) October 27, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 4 (Guest: Anno Hideaki)



Specifications and Enclosures

4-disc Digipack + outer case specifications

Special booklet (Japanese language only)

“Special Disaster Response Materials Compilation” Abridged version (Japanese language only)

If you’re hungry for more Godzilla goodness, Stern Pinball Inc. has announced a new Godzilla 70th Anniversary Premium Edition pinball machine. “ Godzilla’s 70th anniversary is a huge milestone for the time-honored franchise, ” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “ In a continuing partnership with Toho, we’re thrilled to be a part of the global celebration by providing an all-new product and content update for all fans to enjoy. ” A dynamic black and white edition, the pinball game features special foil greyscale decals on the cabinet, new greyscale colour toys and special backglass artwork to commemorate the big guy’s special anniversary.

The new machine is available for pre-order now and will roll out later this year.