Guillermo del Toro says he would “rather die” than use AI in his movies

With the film industry currently reaching a boiling point over the use of AI in movies and TV, one famous director is taking a hard line against its use. Guillermo del Toro, who’s currently promoting his Netflix passion project, Frankenstein, isn’t mincing words when he was recently asked if he would ever use the technology. In fact, he even said he’d “rather die” .

The admission was made while del Toro was conducting an interview with NPR. “AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested. I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. … The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, “What is your stance on AI?” And my answer was very short. I said, “I’d rather die.”

Del Toro didn’t stop there, seeing the parallels in its use with his own Frankenstein movie. “My concern is not artificial intelligence, but natural stupidity. I think that’s what drives most of the world’s worst features. But I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor [Frankenstein] be similar in some ways to the tech bros. He’s kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we’re going.”

Indeed, del Toro’s words will resonate with many, with AI having the potential to take away many jobs, both in the creative industry and elsewhere. Recently, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary came under fire when, while promoting his acting role in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, he mocked the director’s expensive use of extras. “Why couldn’t you simply put AI agents in their place? Because they’re not the main actors. They’re only in the story visually. [You could] save millions of dollars, so more movies could be made. The same director, instead of spending $90 million or whatever he spent, could’ve spent $35 million and made two movies.”

It’s refreshing to see someone of del Toro’s stature taking such a hard line, but there’s no stopping AI use as we advance – one must admit this is one genie that’s never going back in the bottle for better or worse.