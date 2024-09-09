Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 tees up a production start

Who’s ready to hit the links with one of the most aggressive golfers in the sport’s cinematic history? Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in production, and there’s no telling what awaits the hockey-goon-turned-pro-golfer. Netflix announced the start of Happy Gilmore 2’s production this afternoon with a photo of Happy’s iconic Boston Bruins jersey alongside other outfits from the film’s wardrobe department.

Kyle Newacheck (Murder Mystery, Ghosted, Workaholics) directs Happy Gilmore 2 from a script by Sandler and his trusty collaborator Tim Herlihy (The Wedding Singer, Pixels, Hubie Halloween). Sandler also posted the image on Instagram, saying, “It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun,” paying homage to a similar line of dialogue said by Christopher McDonald’s Shooter McGavin in the original film.

Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in production ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/IznOshH5Es — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2024

In addition to Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald returning as Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin, respectively, NFL star (and Taylor Swift’s arm candy) Travis Kelce and Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer, Uncut Gems, The Curse) appear in the comedic sequel, with Nick Swarsdon (Grandma’s Boy, Jack and Jill, The Benchwarmers) playing a caddy.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in August, Sandler expressed his excitement for Happy Gilmore 2, saying, “The idea that me and my buddy Tim Herlihy had and the more we talked about it and scene to scene worked on it, it built, and we feel very strong about the movie itself,” Sandler said. “We’re happy where it’s at and this is an exciting time for us. I don’t know how all of a sudden our brains said, ‘Let’s do that.’ It just kind of happened.”

Happy Gilmore focuses on Happy, a hockey player with anger management issues who, with the help of golf pro Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), joins the PGA Tour to earn enough money to save his grandmother’s house. Happy isn’t precisely a conventional golfer, and his aggressive, slapshot style of play clashes with PGA favorite Shooter McGavin, a self-important asshat in desperate need of a kick in the golf balls. As Happy and Shooter prepare to face one another for the top prize, Shooter uses every dirty trick in the book to keep his title and sabotage Happy’s possible victory.

