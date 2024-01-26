Henry Cavill ready to bulk up for Highlander

We thought there could be only one. Clearly, that’s not the case, as Henry Cavill will be taking over the Highlander series for the upcoming Chad Stahelski-directed reboot. And while filming is expected to begin a little later this year, Cavill is ready to head back to the gym.

Speaking with Collider, Henry Cavill said he’s on the verge of beginning his intense training program for Highlander, saying, “The training is about to begin in earnest. It’ll be a very long training process, and I’m very excited to get into it.” But that’s about all Cavill offered, adding, “There’s only so much I can tell you at the moment. I want to keep everything under wraps for as long as possible.”

As of now, we do know where Stahelski is partly taking inspiration from and somewhat where in the timeline Highlander will be set. “Our story engages a lot of the same characters…but we’ve also brought in elements of all the TV shows. We’re trying to do a bit of a prequel — a setup to The Gathering — so we have room to grow the property.” As for Henry Cavill, he got the Highlander role not just because he can physically handle it but because Stahelski knows he can exude the empathetic nature of the character.

It’s not much of a surprise that Henry Cavill can’t wait to hit the weights for Highlander, as he was in peak shape to play Superman and Geralt in The Witcher. This time around, though, we can only assume he’ll be blasting Queen every morning.

Fans of Highlander have been waiting for more news on the reboot for quite some time now, so anything announced this year is most welcome. And while the original movies (OK, not all of them…) have their legion of fans, let’s hope the Henry Cavill version will go smoothly from here on out and won’t end up with its own episode of “WTF Happened to This Movie?!”

Do you think Henry Cavill is a perfect cast for the upcoming Highlander movie? How do you think the reboot will turn out? Let us know below!