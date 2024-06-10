Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game unveils an extended trailer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was one of the biggest box office bombs of 2023 – but maybe the iconic character will have more luck in the video game world, as publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames will be sending the game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle out in the world by the end of 2024. To start building the hype, they unveiled an extended trailer for the game as part of Xbox Games Showcase 2024, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Bethesda Softworks also provided the following information (via Gematsu): Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them—Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.

Live the adventure as Indy in a thrilling story full of exploration, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. As the brilliant archaeologist—famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humor—you will travel the world in a race against enemy forces to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time. Travel from the halls of Marshall College to the heart of the Vatican, the pyramids of Egypt, the sunken temples of Sukhothai, and beyond. When a break-in in the dead of night ends in a confrontation with a mysterious colossal man, you must set out to discover the world-shattering secret behind the theft of a seemingly unimportant artifact. Forging new alliances and facing familiar enemies, you’ll engage with intriguing characters, use guile and wits to solve ancient riddles, and survive intense set-pieces.

Indiana’s trademark whip remains at the heart of his gear and can be used to distract, disarm, and attack enemies. But the whip isn’t just a weapon, it’s Indy’s most valuable tool for navigating the environment. Swing over unsuspecting patrols and scale walls as you make your way through a striking world. Combine stealth infiltration, melee combat, and gunplay to combat the enemy threat and unravel the mystery. Venture through a dynamic mix of linear, narrative-driven gameplay and open-area maps. Indulge your inner explorer and unearth a world of fascinating secrets, deadly traps and fiendish puzzles, where anything could potentially hide the next piece of the mystery—or snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?

Troy Baker, who is best known for providing the voice of Joel in the The Last of Us video game, provides the voice of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available for Xbox Series and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Will you be playing this video game? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.