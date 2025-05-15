Interview: Captain America: Brave New World’s director discusses the reshoots, cut characters and more!

With Thunderbolts* currently bringing MCU back in a big way (though on the smaller end), Marvel is getting ready to release their prior film on Physical Media and digital. The narrative around Captain America: Brave New World‘s reshoots has been the topic of discussion for years at this point. Was it a complete disaster that Marvel had to take over? Or was it standard practice that most of these big budget films go through? We were recently given the opportunity to get into it all, as we sat down with the director. You can check it out in the embedded video above!

I was lucky enough to talk to director Julius Onah in support of the film’s Physical/Digital release. Julius was very open about how much the reshoots on the film were blown out of proportion and how he tried to not let the media narrative get to him. Though I made sure to express my disappointment in losing Rosa Salazar as Diamondback. With Marvel being what Marvel is, they could easily bring back the Serpent Society (which was cut from the final film) so chances of us seeing that footage feels rather slim at this point.

Captain America: Brave New World Bonus Features:

Deleted Scenes:

A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.

The Mission – Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring.

Stick Around – President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.

Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam’s past, present, and potential future in the MCU.

Old Scores, New Scars – Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they’re brought to life.

Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World.

Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film

CAPTAIN AMERICA BRAVE NEW WORLD is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13th, 2025.