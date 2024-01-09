Interview: Carla Gugino on her Critics Choice nominated role in The Fall of the House of Usher, Lisa Frankenstein, and more

Carla Gugino is amazing. From her early days co-starring with Pauly Shore in Son-In-Law to indies with her partner Sebastian Gutierrez, including Electra Luxx and Women in Trouble, Gugino has shirked the traditional path many Hollywood actresses have taken. The result is a career full of unique work on the big screen and small including work with filmmakers like Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Spy Kids), Mike Flanagan (Gerald’s Game), Zack Snyder (Watchmen, Sucker Punch), Ridley Scott (American Gangster), and more. Her series work with Mike Flanagan has included an array of roles in The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, as well as her recent turn in The Fall of the House of Usher, which garnered Gugino her first Critics Choice nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

Over her forty years on screen, starting way back in an episode of Webster when she was 17, Carla Gugino has brought an ability to play comedy and drama in equal measure. She has headlined her own series like Karen Sisco, a spin-off of Elmore Leonard’s Out of Sight, starred opposite Michael J. Fox on Spin City, and had amazing roles on Entourage and New Girl. Gugino can do it all, and she has repeatedly proven it. She recently delivered back-to-back turns in the underappreciated shows Jett and Leopard Skin and an awesome role in the Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake. To say Gugino is the whole package is an understatement.

I got the chance to chat with Carla recently about her recent nomination and what is unique about working with Mike Flanagan across five projects. She gave some insight as to how she determined she would play the Raven in the series. We discussed her career choices, including working with Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda, on her feature directorial debut, Lisa Frankenstein. We also chatted about whether Mike Flanagan has talked about a potential part in his long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. I also asked which projects she would most like to revisit for a revival, sequel, or more. Her answer may surprise you. Check out the full interview with the great actress in the embed above.