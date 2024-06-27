Interview: June Squibb and Fred Hechinger Talk Thelma

The summer of 2024 has proven – at least for this filmgoer. There are plenty of excellent stories to tell. From the fantastic Maxxxine and The Bikeriders. And then there is this massive hidden gem called Thelma. If you have a heart and a pulse, this movie will bring you absolute joy. June Squibb will likely have a date for the Academy Awards this year after her engaging work in this wonderful mix of action, comedy and heartfelt drama. The on-screen relationship between her and Fred Hechinger is sublime. It is some of the best casting I’ve seen in a long time. If that doesn’t get you, wait until you see Richard Roundree and June Squibb together. Thelma is special.

We recently spoke to both June Squibb and Fred Hechinger and it was just as delightful as watching the two on-screen. Firstly, Squibb is a national treasure, and Mr. Hechinger is an exceptional talent. Firstly, we had to address the fact that Ms. Squibb needs to partner with Tom Cruise after this flick. And the conversation went on about working together, and the brilliance of Richard Roundtree. This is a movie that needs to be seen. It’s smart, engaging, and all the performances are excellent. It’s the type of movie that will put a smile on the face of even the coldest of hearts.

Give Thelma a look in theatres this weekend and you won’t be disappointed. Ride on Thelma… Ride on!