Interview: Todd McFarlane talks if new Spawn will happen + 30 Years of McFarlane Toys

The influence of Todd McFarlane can be felt wherever you look in current entertainment. Whether it’s the phenomenal toys that bear a striking resemblance to their real-life counterparts or characters like Venom appearing in his third film venture, it’s hard not to take note. McFarlane created some of the best characters of the 90s in both Venom and Spawn. Heck, his design of Spider-Man is still one of the most memorable out there. And with his proposed Spawn film starring Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner languishing in development hell, you better believe we asked him about that!

It was an absolute pleasure to be able to talk with McFarlane about his varied career. While he was pretty reserved in regard to his future projects, he was a wealth of knowledge when it came to toys. We discussed how his company was able to improve toys as a whole, forcing others to raise their standards to meet his. And we did get into a bit of Spawn news, with how much the film is really reliant on the success of Joker: Folie A Deux. So, while I didn’t have much invested in that film prior, I’m really hoping for its success. We need a good Spawn film, dammit!

A little about McFarlane Toys: