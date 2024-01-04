Interview: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Ryan Turek, and Bryce McGuire Talk Night Swim

It’s a safe bet that there are more than a few folks with irrational fears of swimming pools at night. Sharks, alligators, drains that suck insides out, it is all very real for a moment. And now, Blumhouse has a new fright flick to start off your 2024. Night Swim stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon as a couple moving into a new home with a mysterious pool. Written and directed by Bryce McGuire and based on his own 2014 short film. So far, box office tracking suggests this might be a sleeper hit.

A few weeks back, we had the terrific opportunity to speak with the folks behind this freaky swimming location. First up, I spoke with Mr. Ryan Turek who has become an impressive part of the Blumhouse world. Ryan opened up about what Bryce had to offer, and the fun that a scary pool story can bring.

Next up we took time to talk with the wonderfully talented Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon. The two were a joy to speak with, and incredibly grounded. Both Kerry and Wyatt discussed working with Blumhouse and getting to be a part of their brand of horror.

And finally, we spoke with Bryce McGuire about bringing his short film to the big screen. The filmmaker opened up about casting such a talented cast, and working with the producing team. Just the discussion of the frights that come into play for those taking a late night dip were entertaining.

Night Swim opens tomorrow at a theatre near you. Check back for our review in the morning!

Night Swim
