Tobias Santelmann is Detective Harry Hole in Netflix’s Jo Nesbo series

The name Harry Hole may sound like a joke to a lot of English speakers, but Norwegian author Jo Nesbø has managed to build a bestselling series of crime novels around the character – whose last name is meant to be pronounced as “HOO-leh.” There have been thirteen books in the Harry Hole series to date, with the seventh one having previously been brought to the screen as the 2017 film The Snowman… which, despite having Tomas Alfredson at the helm, Martin Scorsese on board as a producer, and a strong cast that included Michael Fassbender as Hole, did not turn out well. (You can read our 3/10 review HERE.) Now Nesbø is seeking redemption for his character by teaming with Working Title and the Netflix streaming service for a series called Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole , which is set to star Tobias Santelmann (The Last Kingdom) as Hole. Deadline has unveiled an image of Santelmann in character, and that image can be seen above.

Santelmann is joined in the cast by Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad) as Tom Waaler and Pia Tjelta (Made in Oslo) as Rakel Fauke.

Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole is coming our way from Exit and So Long, Marianne creator Oystein Karlsen. Nesbø is writing the scripts, and the first season of the show is based on his novel The Devil’s Star, the fifth entry in the Hole book series. The Netflix series adaptation is described as being a whodunnit serial killer mystery led by the famed anti-hero. Underneath the surface, it is a nuanced character drama about two police officers – and supposed colleagues – operating on opposite sides of the law. Throughout the first season, Harry goes head-to-head with his long time adversary and corrupt detective Tom Waaler.

The Devil’s Star has the following description: It seems the city of Oslo has a serial killer on its hands, and Detective Harry Hole is assigned to the case. Only he is not happy with his colleague Tom Waaler, whom he suspects of arms smuggling and murder.

Santelmann had this to say about being cast in the lead role: “ I am incredibly grateful for the trust I have been shown in getting to play Harry Hole. I am very much aware of the huge global fan base and the millions of readers who love the character. “

Nesbø added: “ I’m guessing that all readers of the book series have their own vision of what Harry Hole would look like, and they should be allowed to keep that. We will create a Harry that is based not only on the books but someone based on the actor Tobias Santelmann and everyone involved in this project – both in front of and behind the camera. “

Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole is set up at Universal International Studios. Working Title is producing the series alongside Tor Arne Øvrebø. Nesbø and Karlsen serve as executive producers with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Katy Rozelle, Rene Ezra, and Niclas Salomonsson.

Are you a fan of the Harry Hole series? What do you think of Tobias Santelmann being cast as the character for the Netflix adaptation? Let us know by leaving a comment below.