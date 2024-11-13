Interviews: Nick Frost and director Bruce Goodison discuss their cinematic ghost story Black Cab

Halloween may be over, but scary movies never go away. The latest chiller coming to streaming service Shudder is the unique ghost story Black Cab. Starring Shaun of the Dead‘s Nick Frost and directed by Bruce Goodison, Black Cab is an unconventional horror movie that harkens back to the supernatural chills of classic frights while also forging a unique story about the unknown. Boasting an original premise and a rate dramatic turn from Nick Frost, Black Cab is worth checking out.

Black Cab follows Anne (Synnøve Karlsen) and Patrick (Luke Norris) as they depart a party with their friends. With a rift between them, they chat up the odd driver of their car (Nick Frost). As the tensions begin to mount in the vehicle, Anne realizes this may not be the ride she expected. Things take a turn involving murder, ghosts, and something far more sinister. You probably think you know where Black Cab is headed, but trust me, the final destination is a detour.

I chatted about Black Cab with director Bruce Goodison and star/writer Nick Frost. Frost compared the path of his career from Shaun of the Dead twenty years ago to now how he has tried to bring elements of humor to all of his roles, and how comedy prepared him for the very dark angle of this character. Bruce Goodison discussed his love of making scary movies and the claustrophobic challenges of filming in a vehicle. They both also talked about some creepy drivers they have encountered over the years as well as whether or not this driver was inspired by anyone they have encountered in real life. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

Black Cab is now playing on Shudder. Read our review HERE.