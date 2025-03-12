Jason Bateman takes on Batman in State Farm commercial which features an ensemble of DC characters

State Farm has released a new commercial that feels like it should have aired during the Super Bowl. Perhaps it was meant to, as the insurance company had cancelled its spot due to the LA wildfires. The commercial features Jason Bateman as Bateman, a Batman-esque crime fighter who can’t get the job done. The spot features a multitude of DC characters, including Joker, Two-Face, Catwoman, Commissioner Gordan, and, of course, the Dark Knight himself. Check it out above!

“ For the first time ever, Batman and Bateman share the screen in a hilarious showdown that highlights the differences that set State Farm apart from its competitors, ” reads the official description. “ Because when it comes to protection, you don’t just want coverage – you want State Farm. “

In addition to Jason Bateman, the commercial features SZA as Catwoman, Jordan the Stallion as Commissioner Gordon, and Kai Cenat as a Gotham City citizen. Kristyn Cook, State Farm chief agency, sales and marketing officer, said, “ This campaign creates an opportunity for our brand that is known for driving cultural relevancy through entertainment to boldly ask consumers if they’re confident the insurance they have includes the coverage they need. Through the juxtaposition of Batman and Bateman, we’re building the narrative for consumers to look at the insurance industry and question the value being offered by our competitors. Because it’s clear that just having insurance isn’t the same as getting the full value of having State Farm. “

As far as the “real” Batman, we’re still a ways off from seeing the Dark Knight back on the big screen. Robert Pattinson has confirmed that The Batman Part II will finally start shooting at the end of the year. However, the sequel isn’t slated to be released until October 1, 2027. James Gunn’s new DC Universe will also feature its own Batman, who will star in The Brave and the Bold, which is slated to be directed by Andy Muschietti. There’s no word on when that film will be released as they’re still working on the script.

What did you think of Jason Bateman’s Batman commercial for State Farm?