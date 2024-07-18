Jaws 2 (1978) – The Best Scene

After taking a look back at House II: The Second Story (a favorite of mine since childhood), House of 1000 Corpses (which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year), the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, the “Jason vs. Tina” battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the “all hell breaks loose” sequence from the start of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, the opening sequence of Pitch Black, the “Burn” scene from The Crow (which not only turns 30 this year, but is also getting a new adaptation), the farmhouse raid and ending chase sequences in High Tension, and the climactic moments in the 1989 creature feature comedy Little Monsters, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series by digging into the moment he considers to be the best scene in the 1978 shark thriller Jaws 2 (watch it HERE). Lance has chosen the scene where the shark gets a burn scar from a boat explosion, and you can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Jeannot Szwarc from a screenplay by Carl Gottlieb and Howard Sackler, Jaws 2 has the following synopsis: Years after the shark attacks that left Amity Island reeling, Sheriff Martin Brody finds new trouble lurking in the waters. Mayor Vaughn wants to rid the beach town of the stain on its reputation. But the disappearance of a pair of divers suggests that all is not right. When Sheriff Brody voices his warnings about holding a sailing competition, everyone thinks it’s post-traumatic stress. That is, until a shark fin cuts through the water.

The film stars Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Joseph Mascolo, Jeffrey Kramer, Collin Wilcox, Ann Dusenberry, Mark Gruner, Susan French, Barry Coe, Gary Springer, Donna Wilkes, Gary Dubin, John Dukakis, G. Thomas Dunlop, David Elliott, Marc Gilpin, Keith Gordon, Cynthia Grover, Ben Marley, Martha Swatek, Billy Van Zandt, Gigi Vorgan, Fritzi Jane Courtney, Al Wilde, Cyprian R. Dube, Jerry M. Baxter, Jean Coulter, Christine Freeman, Herb Muller, David Owsley, and Susan Owsley McMillan.

Are you a fan of Jaws 2? What did you think of this best scene video? Let us know by leaving a comment below… and if this isn’t what you would have picked as the best scene, let us know which scene you think is the best one in the movie.

