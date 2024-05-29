Jeremy Renner ready for a Mission: Impossible return?

Many of us thought that Jeremy Renner returning to movies and TV was an impossible mission itself. But now he is on a tear, returning for Mayor of Kingstown and showing genuine interest in reprising some of his franchise roles. The MCU’s Hawkeye would be one of the more obvious choices, but what about Brandt from Mission: Impossible? As Renner suggested, that is one he could absolutely return for.

Speaking with Collider, Jeremy Renner said current conditions may make him ready to reprise William Brandt, the useful IMF analyst he played in 2011’s Ghost Protocol and 2015’s Rogue Nation. “I had to leave that. I was supposed to do more with them. I love those guys. I love Tom [Cruise] so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn’t gonna work out then.” Renner opted to step away from the Mission: Impossible roles so he could focus on his duties as a father.

While the Mission: Impossible series has carried on just fine with Renner’s Brandt, his return would be a welcome one, as not only has the character proven to be a strong part-time addition but Renner, as we all know, remains committed to giving everything he has to fans.

Outside of Mission: possible, Renner has been open about returning as Hawkeye for more Avengers outings, sharing exactly this during an interview with our own Chris Bumbray while also noting that his constant recovery from his 2023 accident could play into a decision. “Getting asked back to do those things would always be an honour. I’m always willing to get ready. I think I need something to look forward to, or something to try and achieve…keeps me going in my progress.”

Whatever Jeremy Renner wants to commit to, we know that he’ll give it his all, displaying a level of resilience and strength that has wowed his fans in the time since his accident.

