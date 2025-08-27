John Cena thinks Hollywood should have said “FU” after string of bad movies

You can’t see me! And John Cena himself thinks that should have been the case when he was trying to make a name for himself outside of the squared circle. By his own admission, Cena’s initial go at movie stardom almost put him down for the three-second tan, not only because he wasn’t prepared for the pace of a movie set but also he was making complete junk.

In a career reflection courtesy of Vanity Fair, John Cena remembered landing his first lead movie role around the time he was blowing up in the world of sports entertainment. But compared to the notoriously tough rough life of a pro wrestler, being on a film set was boring. “When I went down to film The Marine in 2004 or ‘05, gosh, I’d just gotten a fiery start in the WWE: I’m world champion, I’m going to a different town a night, 320 days a year, audiences just going nuts. And then I fly all the way out to Australia to library silence to shoot one explosion a day. Like, I hated it, and I hated it because I just wasn’t ready for it. I didn’t appreciate the patience of it.” (For what it’s worth, Cena’s timing is a bit off here; filming for The Marine took place in 2004 while he didn’t win his first world title until April 2005 – in Hollywood, appropriately enough.)