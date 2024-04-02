Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga trip the light fantastic in the first Joker: Folie à Deux poster

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga cut a rug in a new Joker: Folie à Deux poster, teasing the anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips’ runaway hit.

I hope you’ve saved a few coins for the jukebox because the first Joker: Folie à Deux poster is here to get your toes tapping and your mind spinning in circles on the dancefloor. Warner Bros. Discovery debuted a new poster for Joker: Folie à Deux, featuring Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga’s Harley cutting a rug while entangled in a firm embrace. The new promo gives Gone With the Wind and Fred Astaire vibes, with a touch of madness for good measure.

April is unofficially Joker month, with the new Joker: Folie à Deux poster boogying into the ballroom and the sequel’s first trailer waltzing online on April 9th. Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux is one of 2024’s most talked about films following the reveal of the film’s “Jukebox Musical” format. According to verified reports, Joker 2 includes at least 15 reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs. One is said to be “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical “The Band Wagon,” famously associated with Judy Garland. The movie could include one or two original songs, but we must wait and see.

The film’s Oscar-winning composer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, says the music in Joker: Folie à Deux will “infuse her distinctive, haunting [music] cues” into each number. News about Joker: Folie à Deux‘s Jukebox Musical elements are shocking to fans of the original, despite the sequel’s musical roots being public knowledge for months.

Aspects of the Joker: Folie à Deux’s plot remains a mystery. Still, we know a portion of the film takes place in Arkham Asylum, a fortified prison masquerading as a hospital for Gotham’s criminally insane population. In the comics, Harley thinks she can crack the Joker’s insane exterior and explore the man beneath the smile. As their destructive relationship blossoms, Harley becomes entranced by the Joker’s charm and worldview. Together, they form an unlikely bond, leading Harley and Joker to escape Arkham Asylum to create a new brand of havoc in Gotham City.

What do you think about the new Joker: Folie à Deux poster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

