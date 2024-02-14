Joker: Folie à Deux director shares new images for Valentine’s Day

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips shares new images from the upcoming sequel for Valentine’s Day.

By
Joker: Folie a Deux, new images, Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga

It’s Valentine’s Day, and who better to spread a little love than Joker and Harley Quinn? Todd Phillips took to Instagram to share a few new images of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga from Joker: Folie à Deux to celebrate the holiday. You can cycle through the three new photos below.

Related
Joker 2 director Todd Phillips shares new Folie à Deux image

Joker: Folie à Deux features the return of Joaquin Phoenix as the title character. He’s joined by Lady Gaga, who is said to be playing Harley Quinn. The rest of the cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz also returned to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond from the first movie, a love interest for Arthur. Last year, Beetz teased that the sequel won’t be what fans are expecting. “I think people will be surprised. I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect, around it being musical,” Zazie Beetz said. “We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it’s going to work really well.

The last of the three Joker: Folie à Deux images features Phoenix and Gaga dressed to the nines and having a romantic dance atop a building with a stylized background, likely part of one of the movie’s musical sequences. The first film was quite a box office success as it became the first R-rated movie to gross over $1 billion worldwide. The film won numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix. Anticipation for the Joker sequel is sky-high, but will it do as well as the first?

Plot details for the Joker sequel are being kept under wraps, but it’s been said that much of it will take place within Arkham Asylum, which is where we left Arthur in the last film. Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4th. Find out everything we know about the movie right here!

Source: Instagram
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Repo Man 2
Repo Man 2 is in the works with original director Alex Cox returning to helm the sequel
Joker: Folie a Deux, new images, Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga
Joker: Folie à Deux director shares new images for Valentine’s Day
Road House, Jake Gyllenhaal, drama
Road House filmmakers reportedly had a choice between theatrical and streaming releases; guess which one they took
The Dev Patel-directed, Jordan Peele-produced action film Monkey Man has received a new R rating, 4 months after its previous R
Monkey Man: Dev Patel action film gets a new R rating four months after its previous R rating
View All

About the Author

9484 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Joker 2 News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

Bob Marley: One Love Review

Featuring tremendous performances from Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch, there’s very little to connect with here outside of the great tunes.

Load more articles