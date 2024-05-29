Just Cause movie is back in action as Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto has been tapped to helm

A movie based on the Just Cause video game franchise has been in the works for years, but it’s gotten back on track with a new director at the helm. Ángel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle) is set to direct the adaptation for Universal Pictures, with David Leitch and Kelly McCormick producing through their 87North banner.

Just Cause puts you in the shoes of Rico Rodriguez, a secret operative who is deployed to various fictional island nations to help overthrow tyrannical dictators who are backed by The Black Hand, a lethal mercenary group. With a variety of gadgets, such as a grappling hook and wingsuit, Rico zips, races, and shoots his way through various missions, which typically involve over-the-top explosives and creative stunts. It’s a lot of fun.

Created by Avalanche Studios, the first Just Cause game was released in 2006, followed by Just Cause 2 in 2010, Just Cause 3 in 2015, and Just Cause 4 in 2018. The franchise was originally published by Eidos Interactive, but Square Enix’s External Studios took over after the release of the first game.

As I mentioned above, the Just Cause movie has been in development for quite some time. The project first emerged close to fifteen years ago, but never seemed to get off the ground. At one point, Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) was set to star in the movie for Constantin Film, which would have been directed by Brad Peyton (Atlas). Both later dropped out of the project, and Derek Kolstad (John Wick) was hired to pen a new script, with Michael Dowse (Goon) stepping into the director’s chair. That version also struggled to get going, and the rights eventually lapsed, leaving Universal free to scoop them up. Hopefully, they have better luck.

Assuming this latest incarnation of the Just Cause movie progresses beyond this stage, who would you like to see play Rico Rodriguez?

