Karate Kid: Legends will “feel like an early Jackie Chan film”

Cobra Kai may have ended after six seasons, but the Miyagi-verse will continue with Karate Kid: Legends. The film unites Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han as they train a new karate prodigy played by Ben Wang. While speaking with Empire, Karate Kid: Legends director Jonathan Entwistle says the new film takes its inspiration from classic Jackie Chan movies.

“ Ben was fully training every day with the Chinese stunt team, ” Entwistle said. “ He knew that I wanted the martial arts in the movie to feel like an early Jackie Chan film, and that’s something we tried really hard to do. We used a lot of classic Hong Kong wire-work. “

It’s not just the thrilling action that made Jackie Chan so great, but also his ability to work humour into the fights. “ There’s a humour to the way the choreography unfolds, ” Entwistle explained. “ Something that Jackie — and the team — taught us was, ‘What’s the narrative for the fight? Does he pick up a thing off the floor and use that?’ We’re so used to seeing fights done in a certain way, VFX-heavy fight augmentation, the Marvel style of fighting. It was important for me to bring back an in-camera martial-arts approach. “

A new trailer for Karate Kid: Legends was screened at CinemaCon, but we regular folks didn’t have to wait that long as it was released online the very next day.

The official synopsis reads: “ In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough. Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown. “

Karate Kid: Legends will hit theaters on May 30th.