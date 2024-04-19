Keanu Reeves is in talks to join the Triangle of Sadness director’s next film The Entertainment System Is Down

Keanu Reeves is making headlines again after joining the cast of Paramount‘s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog by engaging in talks to star in Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Östlund’s next feature, The Entertainment System Is Down.

Variety broke the news on Friday. Still, details about the plot remain a mystery. Östlund says The Entertainment System Is Down is a social satire set on a long-haul flight with a faulty entertainment system. As boredom spreads throughout the cabin, rage starts to overwhelm the passengers. Chaos ensues. The idea for Östlund’s next feature is something he’s been building for years. The filmmaker says he’s been collecting anecdotes to use as inspiration for The Entertainment System Is Down, with several years of material at his disposal. Though it likely involves dark comedy and sharp humor, Reeves’s role remains a mystery.

Discussing the film with Variety last year, Östlund said The Entertainment System Is Down is “a study of how human beings interact in this little laboratory that is a plane” and “will look at how modern human beings are wrecked under these circumstances.” Additionally, as part of a hilarious goal and bizarre flex, he hopes the film inspired the biggest walkout in Cannes Film Festival history.

Beyond playing Shadow for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Keanu Reeves has two films in post-production, including the John Wick spinoff Ballerina and Good Fortune, directed and written by Aziz Ansari. While the plot of Good Fortune remains under wraps, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Reeves, Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, and Keke Palmer, among others. Meanwhile, Constantine 2, a sequel to the 2005 supernatural action film, is in production with Francis Lawrence at the helm. Peter Stormare returns for Constantine 2 as Lucifer. Finally, Reeves is gearing up for an adaptation of his BRZRKR comic book series, with Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Mattson Tomlin writing the script.

Here’s a synopsis for BRZRKR Vol. 1 courtesy of Amazon:

A WAR WITH NO END. The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, the Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it. Keanu Reeves makes his comic book writing debut alongside New York Times bestselling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings) and legendary artist Ron Garney (Wolverine) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior’s fight through the ages.

Are you excited about Keanu Reeves teaming up with Ruben Östlund for The Entertainment System Is Down? They could make a great pair. We’ll bring you more details as they come.