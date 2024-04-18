Warner Bros. to breach the barrier between two worlds with an adaptation of Keeper of the Lost Cities

Rights for Shannon Messenger’s Keeper of the Lost Cities move to Warner Bros. as the studio hopes to launch another fantasy action epic.

Warner Bros. is returning to the fantasy action game after acquiring Shannon Messenger‘s novel series Keeper of the Lost Cities. Emma Watts produces the project, which could turn into a franchise if audiences warm to the story and characters.

Here’s a synopsis for Keeper of the Lost Cities (Volume 1) courtesy of Amazon:

Twelve-year-old Sophie has never quite fit into her life. She’s skipped multiple grades and doesn’t really connect with the older kids at school, but she’s not comfortable with her family, either. The reason? Sophie’s a Telepath, someone who can read minds. No one knows her secret—at least, that’s what she thinks.

But the day Sophie meets Fitz, a mysterious (and adorable) boy, she learns she’s not alone. He’s a Telepath, too, and it turns out the reason she has never felt at home is that, well, she isn’t. Fitz opens Sophie’s eyes to a shocking truth, and she is forced to leave behind her family for a new life in a place that is vastly different from what she has ever known.

But Sophie still has secrets, and they’re buried deep in her memory for good reason: The answers are dangerous and in high demand. What is her true identity, and why was she hidden among humans? The truth could mean life or death—and time is running out.

A lot of people say they wish they could read people’s minds, but if you ask me, it sounds like a pain in the ass. In addition to always knowing what people are thinking, others will likely hunt you down to use your gift for evil. Imagine always being on the run, never being alone in your own head, and disappointed when others you think you can trust turn on you. Maybe that’s a grim outlook, but am I wrong?

Messenger’s Keeper of the Lost Cities is a massive property. Nine books in the series have sold over 7 million worldwide, and that number is expected to shoot up after this story makes the rounds. The tenth installment of the series, Unraveled, hits bookstore shelves on November 12, 2024.

In 2021, Deadline said Ben Affleck would direct the feature for Disney+. With Keeper of the Lost Cities changing hands, it’s unclear if Affleck is still attached.

Could Keeper of the Lost Cities become another Warner Bros. franchise at the Harry Potter level? Are you familiar with Sophie’s saga? In the comments below, let us know what you think about this project’s potential.