Kristen Stewart hated making Charlie’s Angels

When it comes to Charlie’s Angels, Kristen Stewart isn’t shy about letting her feelings be known — she hated making it.

While taking part in Variety’s Know Your Lines, Kristen Stewart got a dialogue prompt from the opening scene of the Charlie’s Angels reboot: “ Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man? “

“ This was a mouthful at the time, ” Stewart said. “ I remember saying that. That was from a little film called Charlie’s Angels. We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about. It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you. ” However, Stewart is a fan of the original Charlie’s Angels movie starring Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore. “ Honestly, the three…you can’t touch [that], ” Stewart said. “ Cameron, Lucy and Drew…I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything. “

The Charlie’s Angels reboot was written, directed, and produced by Elizabeth Banks, who also appeared as Bosley. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska played a new generation of Angels working for a private detective agency known as the Townsend Agency. Charlie’s Angels received mixed reviews upon release and underperformed at the box office, grossing just $73.3 million worldwide.

Looking back on the Charlie’s Angels reboot, Elizabeth Banks told The New York Times in 2022 that she wished the marketing for the film hadn’t pushed the “ just for girls ” angle. “ I wish that the movie had not been presented as just for girls, because I didn’t make it just for girls, ” Banks said. “ There was a disconnect on the marketing side of it for me. “