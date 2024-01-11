Kristen Stewart hated making Charlie’s Angels

Kristen Stewart says that she hated making the Charlie’s Angels reboot, adding that it can’t touch the original 2000 movie.

When it comes to Charlie’s Angels, Kristen Stewart isn’t shy about letting her feelings be known — she hated making it.

While taking part in Variety’s Know Your Lines, Kristen Stewart got a dialogue prompt from the opening scene of the Charlie’s Angels reboot: “Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man?

This was a mouthful at the time,” Stewart said. “I remember saying that. That was from a little film called Charlie’s Angels. We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about. It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you.” However, Stewart is a fan of the original Charlie’s Angels movie starring Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore. “Honestly, the three…you can’t touch [that],” Stewart said. “Cameron, Lucy and Drew…I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything.

The Charlie’s Angels reboot was written, directed, and produced by Elizabeth Banks, who also appeared as Bosley. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska played a new generation of Angels working for a private detective agency known as the Townsend Agency. Charlie’s Angels received mixed reviews upon release and underperformed at the box office, grossing just $73.3 million worldwide.

Looking back on the Charlie’s Angels reboot, Elizabeth Banks told The New York Times in 2022 that she wished the marketing for the film hadn’t pushed the “just for girls” angle. “I wish that the movie had not been presented as just for girls, because I didn’t make it just for girls,” Banks said. “There was a disconnect on the marketing side of it for me.

Elizabeth Banks did add that she’s proud of the movie. “I loved Kristen Stewart being funny and light,” Banks said. “I loved introducing Ella Balinska to the world. I loved working with Patrick Stewart. It was an incredible experience. It was very stressful, partly because when women do things in Hollywood it becomes this story. There was a story around Charlie’s Angels that I was creating some feminist manifesto. I was just making an action movie.

Source: Variety
