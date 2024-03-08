Kung Fu Panda 4 box office is off to a flying start with $.3.8 million in previews and looking at over $50 million this weekend.

You can’t keep the Dragon Warrior down; Kung Fu Panda 4 is off to a promising start at the box office as it has grossed $3.8 million in Thursday night previews. Not bad, Po. Not bad at all.

The box office projections for Kung Fu Panda 4 are shaping up to be the second-best opening weekend of the entire franchise with $52 million. That would help it take the number one spot from Dune: Part Two, which is expected to take in $41 million. The Thursday night preview number is also the best opening for a Dreamworks Animation title since How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which opened to a $3 million preview take. Speaking of Dune: Part Two, the acclaimed sequel will finish the week with a domestic take of $111 million, putting it over the first movie’s entire domestic run of $108.8 million.

“ After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, ” reads the official Kung Fu Panda 4 synopsis. “ That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position. ” The film also features the voices of Awkwafina as Zhen, a quick-witted thief; Viola Davis as Chameleon, a powerful sorceress; Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master Shifu; James Hong as Po’s adoptive father, Mr. Ping; Bryan Cranston as Po’s birth father, Li; Ian McShane as Tai Lung, Shifu’s former student and arch-nemesis; and Ke Huy Quan as Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.