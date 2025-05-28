Lindsay Lohan plans for future projects outside of her Netflix deal; “I can’t do movies like these forever”

A few years ago, Lindsay Lohan followed in similar suit to Adam Sandler by signing a deal with Netflix for a number of projects. Netflix’s Director of Independent Film, Christina Rogers, stated at the time, “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.” This relationship would produce three rom-coms with Lohan — Falling for Christmas (2022), Irish Wish (2024) and Our Little Secret (2024). Lohan will also be seen in the upcoming Disney sequel, Freakier Friday, and the actress is continuing to look forward in her post-Netflix career.

Variety reports that Lohan addressed her career status in a new interview with Elle magazine. She was happy to work for the streamer, but she now looks ahead to work outside of Netflix. Lohan explains (when referring to her recent films),





I always want to make movies like that — things that make people happy and bring people together. I love making movies for that reason — for people to escape and find something that they can take into their own life and realize everything’s going to be okay. But with Netflix, I was like, ‘Okay, now we need to be thinking about other stuff.’ I can’t do movies like these forever.”

Doing a sequel to Freaky Friday makes her feel like it’s a step in the right direction. She talked about the experience, “It’s easygoing. I feel like everything felt at ease when we were making it, and I feel that’s the best way to describe how I felt when I watched it. It felt easy and fun, and fresh at the same time. There’s not a lot bringing me to the movie theaters personally right now. [‘Freakier Friday’] is a feel-good movie, which is what I want to give people. And it’s fun. When I saw the second cut, I wanted to get up and dance at the end. I was like, ‘Oh, this is cool. I like this song. I want people to do that.’”