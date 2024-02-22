Laura Harrier is locked and loaded to join Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård in the sequel Lords of War

One Life to Live and White Men Can’t Jump star Laura Harrier joins Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård for the Lords of War thriller.

Laura Harrier (White Men Can’t Jump, Entergalactic, BlacKkKlansman) is ready to go to war with Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård for the Andrew Niccol-directed (Gattaca, The Truman Show, The Host) sequel Lords of War. Harrier will star opposite Cage and Skarsgård for a follow-up to the filmmaker’s 2005 thriller, Lord of War.

Andrew Niccol directs from a script he wrote, with Cage reprising his role from the 2005 original, arms dealer Yuri Orlov. The plot includes a father-son twist, with Skarsgård playing Orlov’s son, Anton. In the Lord of War sequel, Anton “tries to top his father’s wrongs instead of stopping them as he launches a mercenary army to fight America’s Middle East conflicts.” The details of Harrier’s role remain a mystery.

“There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best — ‘Only the dead have seen the end of war.’ I’m looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son – who turns out to not be legitimate in any way,” director Niccol said about Lords of War last year.

Niccol directed and wrote Lord of War, featuring Nicolas Cage as Yuri Orlov, an arms dealer who confronts the morality of his work as an INTERPOL agent is chasing him. Ethan Hawke, Jared Leto, and Bridget Moynahan also star.

Though she appeared on over 40 episodes of the TV series One Life to Live, Harrier’s star began to shine brighter after she played Liz, Peter Parker’s love interest, in the Tom Holland-fronted Spider-Man: Homecoming. She then brought attitude and captivating stares to Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman as Patrice Dumas, the president of the black student union at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She stars as Camille Washington opposite David Corenswet (Superman: Legacy) in the TV mini-series Hollywood. The show focuses on a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood trying to make it big. Her latest role is for the White Men Can’t Jump remake, starring Jack Harlow and Sinqua Willis as the B-ball hustlers.

What did you think about Lord of War when it hit theaters in 2005? Are you ready to follow Yuri Orlov into the heart of danger again? Let us know in the comments below.