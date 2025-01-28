Girl in Red to make her feature film debut about an artist at her breaking point in Eivind Landsvik’s Low Expectations

Marie Ulven, also known as the musical artist Girl in Red, is making her feature film debut in the upcoming film Low Expectations.

Girl in Red fans are filling up with serotonin today as word hits the streets that Marie Ulven, the acclaimed musical artist, is making her feature film debut in Maipo Film’s Low Expectations. The anticipated project marks Eivind Landsvik’s feature film directorial debut, following the success of his short movie Tits at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Low Expectations explores the comedown from fame and all the insecurity, reassessment, and disillusion that comes with it.

According to Variety‘s exclusive report, Low Expectations “tells the story of Maja, a 29-year-old artist who, after years of intense success, finds herself at a breaking point. Forced to put her career on hold, Maja returns home, depressed and broke, and takes a job at a high school. The film explores her journey of self-discovery as she navigates the harsh realities of everyday life.”

Marie Ulven, known to many as Girl in Red, is an exceptional musical artist whose 2018 song “We Fell in Love in October” quickly amassed 1.2 billion streams on Spotify. Her debut album, “If I Could Make It Go Quiet,” arrived in 2021 and shattered expectations, becoming a smash hit that helped put Ulven on everyone’s radar. Like Maja, Ulven is familiar with the pressures of fame. She even sings a song about seeing a billboard of herself in a crowded city and feeling overwhelmed by her new reality.

People resonate with Ulven’s music, including Taylor Swift, who invited Girl in Red to open for her during the megastar’s Eras Tour alongside bands like Paramore, Beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sabrina Carpenter.

“I knew her as a great musician and was really pleased to find out Marie also has a rare gift as an actor. She has so much to offer this film, and I am grateful she wants to share her talent with us,” Landsvik said about partnering with Girl in Red for the film.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect match of talent, experience, and storytelling,” producer Synnøve Hørsdal added. “Marie’s personal connection to the film’s themes, combined with Eivind’s powerful narrative and ability to convey it, make the two of them some of the most exceptional talents in the cultural sector in Norway.”

Featuring in Low Expectations is a monumental step for Girl in Red, whose rise to fame and awareness of the dangers it brings inspires young artists. Low Expectations could be something special if she’s as talented in front of a camera as she is at making music.