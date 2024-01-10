Madame Web: Get a great look at Sydney Sweeney’s Spider-Woman costume for Marvel’s new superhero spectacle

Marvel’s Madame Web is nearly ready to make its Valentine’s Day debut in theaters, and Sydney Sweeney’s Spider-Woman costume is here to set fans’ hearts (and pants) on fire. Sweeney’s Spider-Woman costume looks fantastic, inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel Comics. While I question the designer’s choice of headgear, the body suit, complete with silver web lining, is right out of the comics. The grey material along Sweeney’s arms is new but oddly fitting.

Madame Web features Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, and Adam Scott as Ben Parker. Zosia Mamet, Jill Hennessy, Tahar Rahim, Celeste O’Connor, and Mike Epps star as primary cast members.

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s Madame Web:

“In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.”

Sweeney previously expressed her confidence in Madame Web to Variety, knowing that superhero cinema is experiencing something of a decline at the box office. She thinks people will connect with Madame Web and wants everyone to know where she stands, saying, “I think it’s different from what people expect a superhero movie to be,” she hints. “Quote that! That’s a quote, because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talk about.”

When asked if her character will play a more significant role in Sony’s extended universe of Spider-Man-related films, she said nothing but smiled knowingly. With Sony looking to expand with standalone films like Kraven the Hunter, there’s no telling where Julia Carpenter could appear.

Are you excited about Madame Web? I’m willing to give the movie the benefit of the doubt, as I enjoy many of the characters featured in the film. Will couples show up for Madame Web and contribute to the Valentine’s Day box office totals? We will need to wait and see.