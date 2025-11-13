Man of Tomorrow: Brainiac will reportedly be the main villain in Superman sequel

Since James Gunn announced that Man of Tomorrow would feature Superman and Lex Luthor teaming up against a much bigger threat, many fans have speculated that Brainiac would be the bigger threat, and according to The Wrap, that’s exactly right.

The outlet claims that Superman and Luthor will be forced into a temporary alliance to deal with Brainiac, a hyper-intelligent supervillain obsessed with collecting all knowledge in the known universe. If true, this would mark the villain’s first appearance in a live-action Superman movie, and it’s certainly been a long time coming. Since the release of the very first Superman movie in 1978, we’ve had four Luthors, two Zods, and even a Doomsday, but no Brainiac. It’s time. Of course, there could easily be other villains in the movie as well.

Production on Man of Tomorrow will begin in Atlanta in April, and Warner Bros. have already scheduled the sequel for a July 9, 2027 release.

While speaking on the Howard Stern Show earlier this year, Gunn dropped a few story details. “ It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat, ” he said. “ It’s more complicated than that but. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much. ” Gunn may have even hinted at Brainiac’s involvement with the reveal of the script’s title page.

The next DCU project to be released in theaters will be Supergirl, which stars Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Kara Zor-El, alongside Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone) as Krem of the Yellow Hill, David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) as Zor-El, Emily Beecham (1899) as Alura, and Jason Momoa as Lobo, a role he has longed to play for years. The film will hit theaters on June 26, 2026.

Would you like to see Brainiac as the main villain in Man of Tomorrow? And, more importantly, who should play him?