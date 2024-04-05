MaXXXine: A24 will release the first trailer on Monday

A24 took to X today to tease that the first trailer for MaXXXine, the much-anticipated sequel to X and Pearl, will drop on Monday. I can’t wait!

The third movie picks up with Maxine (Mia Goth) as she “continues her journey towards fame, setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles.” In addition to Goth, MaXXXine boasts a cast which includes Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Moses Summney, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

There have been rumblings that the sequel is a “good old whodunit slasher,” but Goth has teased that she views MaXXXine more as a superhero movie. “That’s how I read the script,” Goth said. “Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer.

After being blown away by X and Pearl, it’s safe to say that fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of MaXXXine, so be sure to check back on Monday when the trailer drops. The film is slated to be released in theaters on July 5th.

