Megalopolis: Francis Ford Coppola shares first look at his sci-fi epic

Francis Ford Coppola has been hard at work on Megalopolis, his sci-fi epic that has been decades in the making. The director took to Instagram to unveil the first look at Megalopolis, which shows a dingy, rain-soaked alley with a collapsed statue in the center. The image features the title “Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.”

It’s not much, but the first look at Megalopolis does potentially show that the project is on track to be released later this year. Plot details have largely been kept under wraps, but the film is said to center on an architect who seeks to rebuild New York City as a utopia after a disaster. The director did offer a few more details two years ago, but they’re fairly ambiguous.

“ It’s a love story…A woman is divided between loyalties to two men. But not only two men. Each man comes with a philosophical principle. One is her father who raised her, who taught her Latin on his lap and is devoted to a much more classical view of society, the Marcus Aurelius kind of view, ” Coppola explained. “ The other one, who is the lover, is the enemy of the father but is dedicated to a much more progressive ‘Let’s leap into the future, let’s leap over all of this garbage that has contaminated humanity for 10,000 years. Let’s find what we really are, which are an enlightened, friendly, joyous species.’ “

The film also boasts quite a star-studded ensemble cast, which features Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter, Dustin Hoffman, DB Sweeney, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Bailey Ives, Grace Vanderwaal, and James Remar.