James Gunn says Milly Alcock as Supergirl might be “the best bit of casting I’ve ever done”

James Gunn has delivered some remarkable casting choices throughout his career, but he believes his best may still lie ahead. During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the DC Studios co-CEO revealed that casting Milly Alcock as Supergirl might be the strongest decision he’s ever made.

“ Supergirl, the movie, we’re editing it right now, ” Gunn said. “ Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl, might be the best bit of casting I’ve ever done in my entire life. I think she’s absolutely stunning in the movie. “

We caught our first glimpse of Supergirl at the end of Superman, when she drunkenly arrived at the Fortress of Solitude to pick up Krypto. But she will take center stage in the upcoming Supergirl movie. Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the film is based on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic series written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

Alcock (House of the Dragon) stars in Supergirl as Kara Zor-El, alongside Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone) as Krem of the Yellow Hill, David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) as Zor-El, Emily Beecham (1899) as Alura, and Jason Momoa as Lobo, a role he has longed to play for years. Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26, 2026.