Dev Patel’s Monkey Man exorcises The First Omen at the box office during previews with $1.4M to $725K

Dev Patel’s intense action thriller Monkey Man puts the hurt on The First Omen during Thursday previews at the box office.

Dev Patel’s extreme action film Monkey Man swings into the top spot during Thursday previews at the box office, exorcising Arkasha Stevenson’s The First Omen with $1.4M to the origin story’s $725K. Monkey Man’s preview screening started at 5 PM at 2,750 theaters on Thursday, while The First Omen screened at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, Adam Wingard’s Monsterverse rumble, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, punched its way past $100M on Thursday, with estimates calling for $32M during its second weekend in cinemas. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues to dominate IMAX screens, while Monkey Man and The First Omen play on PLF screens.

Here’s the official synopsis for Monkey Man courtesy of NBCUniversal:

“Monkey Man is an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor and powerless systemically.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).“

Sharlto Copley (District 9, The A-Team), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven, The Night Manager), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm, Go Goa Gone), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai, Like Stars on Earth), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya, 24) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Oscar winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal. Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault executive produce.

The First Omen was directed by Arkasha Stevenson, and based on characters created by David Seltzer. Here’s the synopsis: “When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.”

Free is joined in the cast by Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The film was produced by David S. Goyer and Keith Levine, with Tim Smith serving as executive producer with Whitney Brown and Gracie Wheelan. The First Omen has earned an R rating for violent content, grisly/disturbing images, and brief graphic nudity.

What will you see in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.