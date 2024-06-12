My Spy The Eternal City Trailer has Dave Bautista chaperone his step-daughter with her class in Rome

Dave Bautista tried his hand at the family comedy sub-genre where tough guys take care of children in the 2020 film My Spy. That film joined the likes of Kindergarten Cop, The Nanny, The Pacifier, The Game Plan and The Chaperone. My Spy would become Prime Video’s third most-watched streaming title of 2020, so a sequel would definitely be in the books. Wait no further as Amazon MGM releases the trailer for My Spy The Eternal City (the title does not include a colon punctuation). The film is set to hit home screens on July 18.

The official synopsis reads,

“The eagerly awaited follow-up to 2020’s action comedy, My Spy The Eternal City, reunites a beloved cast led by Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman in a feel-good family adventure set in some of Europe’s most storied destinations. When Sophie’s (Coleman) high school choir is selected for an Italian tour culminating in a performance for the Pope in Vatican City, JJ (Bautista) sees this as an opportunity to bond with his new stepdaughter, so he volunteers to help chaperone the group through the Venetian canals, across Florence’s renowned bridges and into Rome’s most historic sites. Instead, he finds that he and Sophie have become unwitting pawns in a terrorist plot that could end the world as we know it. Returning stars Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal are joined by Anna Faris, Craig Robinson and Flula Borg in this all-new international action comedy from director Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates).”

“We were so delighted with the success of My Spy. It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers–along with some very exciting additions,” said Amazon and MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke. “With the sequel, our Prime Video customers are in store for another dynamic story, complete with twists, hilarious performances, and even a little romance.” Segal added, “I’m incredibly excited to have our team reassemble for the next chapter of our story. Having Anna, Craig, and Flula join our amazing cast is like a kiss from the comedy Gods.” Production will kick off later this month, with the sequel expected to be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Anna Faris as Nancy and Dave Bautista as JJ in My Spy The Eternal City Photo: GRAHAM BARTHOLOMEW © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista on the set of My Spy The Eternal City Photo: GRAHAM BARTHOLOMEW © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Chloe Coleman as Sophie and Billy Barrett as Ryan in My Spy The Eternal City Photo: GRAHAM BARTHOLOMEW © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Craig Robinson as Connelly in My Spy The Eternal City Photo: GRAHAM BARTHOLOMEW © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Ken Jeong as Kim and Dave Bautista as JJ in My Spy The Eternal City Photo: GRAHAM BARTHOLOMEW © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC