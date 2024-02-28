Apple TV+ to decrypt a series adaptation of William Gibson’s digital espionage novel Neuromancer

Apple TV+ is teaming up with Graham Roland and JD Dillard for a series adaptation of William Gibson’s cyberpunk tale Neuromancer.

Apple TV+ is ready to expand its science-fiction content by decrypting an adaptation of William Gibson’s award-winning novel Neuromancer. The 10-episode series comes from creators Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Dark Winds) and JD Dillard (Devotion, The Outsider, Sleight), with Skydance Television and Anonymous Content co-producing, and production by Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment. The project’s showrunner is Graham Rolland, with JD Dillard directing the pilot episode.

According to the project’s official synopsis, “The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.”

For a more detailed description of the plot, here’s a synopsis of William Gibson’s award-winning novel:

Case was the sharpest data thief in the matrix—until he crossed the wrong people, and they crippled his nervous system, banishing him from cyberspace. Now a mysterious new employer has recruited him for a last-chance run at an unthinkably powerful artificial intelligence. With a dead man riding shotgun and Molly, a mirror-eyed street samurai, to watch his back, Case is ready for the adventure that upped the ante on an entire genre of fiction.

Neuromancer was the first fully realized glimpse of humankind’s digital future—a shocking vision that has challenged our assumptions about technology and ourselves, reinvented the way we speak and think, and forever altered the landscape of our imaginations.

Graham Roland and JD Dillard executive produce alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel’ Future’ Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; Zack Hayden and Gibson.

Beloved by science-fiction fans worldwide, Neuromancer is an awards powerhouse with a Nebula Award, Nebula Award, Philip K. Dick Award, and the Hugo Award worn as badges of literary excellence. Neuromancer is the first installment of Gibson’s Sprawl trilogy, with Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive completing the series.

Today’s announcement comes not long after the release of last year’s Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the acclaimed expansion story for 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Developed by CD Projekt RED, Phantom Liberty immerses players in a dystopian cyberpunk universe, with Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba as colorful and mysterious characters in the game.

