Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary gets Blu-ray release

Never give up! Never surrender! Never Surrender, the 2019 documentary about the making of beloved sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest, is headed to Blu-ray later this month. Unfortunately it doesn’t come with a Protector case, although Vinegar Syndrome does have a nifty exclusive slipcover.

Here is the synopsis of Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary, as per Blu-ray.com: “With beloved cult classic Galaxy Quest reaching its 20th Anniversary, this star-studded documentary unveils how the film turned fans into true heroes and predicted a future where geeks would rule the world! The cast and crew recall how a fire on set, the loss of a powerful director, and an unconvinced studio couldn’t stop the film that would never give up and never surrender!”

Bonus features on Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary include: interviews with stars Tim Allen and Sigourney Weaver, director Dean Paristo, writer Robert Gordon, and numerous notable fans like Lost creator Damon Lindelof and The Flash’s Greg Berlanti. Also housed on the disc will be b-roll bonus clips and the original trailer.

While Galaxy Quest was a hit with critics and did eventually make back its budget at the box office, the movie has since grown into a genuine cult favorite. While it may not get its own convention, it was honored during its 10th anniversary at the San Diego Comic Con, with fans treated to a live concert of music from the movie. Its indirect con ties are clear, too, as it not only features them in Galaxy Quest but foresaw just how gargantuan – and important to the target fanbase – they would become in the coming years. Let’s put it this way: in 1999, the year Galaxy Quest came out, SDCC had 42,000 people in attendance; on average, it at least triples that annually.

Sequel talk has been on and off for about 25 years now, with word coming last year that Paramount+ would be producing a TV series, which we all know needs to be subtitled The Journey Continues. Tim Allen previously said a sequel was in discussion, teasing, “There is constantly a little flicker of a butane torch that we could reboot it with. Without giving too much away, a member of Alan’s Galaxy Quest family could step in and the idea would still work.”

While you can watch Galaxy Quest on various streaming platforms, we would strongly encourage you to continue supporting physical media and pick up the Blu-rays of both Galaxy Quest and this doc. You can watch the trailer below.