Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary gets Blu-ray release

Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary will be headed to Blu-ray this month, marking the sci-fi comedy’s 25th anniversary.

By
Galaxy Quest

Never give up! Never surrender! Never Surrender, the 2019 documentary about the making of beloved sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest, is headed to Blu-ray later this month. Unfortunately it doesn’t come with a Protector case, although Vinegar Syndrome does have a nifty exclusive slipcover.

Here is the synopsis of Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary, as per Blu-ray.com: “With beloved cult classic Galaxy Quest reaching its 20th Anniversary, this star-studded documentary unveils how the film turned fans into true heroes and predicted a future where geeks would rule the world! The cast and crew recall how a fire on set, the loss of a powerful director, and an unconvinced studio couldn’t stop the film that would never give up and never surrender!”

Bonus features on Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary include: interviews with stars Tim Allen and Sigourney Weaver, director Dean Paristo, writer Robert Gordon, and numerous notable fans like Lost creator Damon Lindelof and The Flash’s Greg Berlanti. Also housed on the disc will be b-roll bonus clips and the original trailer.

While Galaxy Quest was a hit with critics and did eventually make back its budget at the box office, the movie has since grown into a genuine cult favorite. While it may not get its own convention, it was honored during its 10th anniversary at the San Diego Comic Con, with fans treated to a live concert of music from the movie. Its indirect con ties are clear, too, as it not only features them in Galaxy Quest but foresaw just how gargantuan – and important to the target fanbase – they would become in the coming years. Let’s put it this way: in 1999, the year Galaxy Quest came out, SDCC had 42,000 people in attendance; on average, it at least triples that annually.

Sequel talk has been on and off for about 25 years now, with word coming last year that Paramount+ would be producing a TV series, which we all know needs to be subtitled The Journey Continues. Tim Allen previously said a sequel was in discussion, teasing, “There is constantly a little flicker of a butane torch that we could reboot it with. Without giving too much away, a member of Alan’s Galaxy Quest family could step in and the idea would still work.”

While you can watch Galaxy Quest on various streaming platforms, we would strongly encourage you to continue supporting physical media and pick up the Blu-rays of both Galaxy Quest and this doc. You can watch the trailer below.

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Cate Blanchett, Rami Malek, Noah Hawley, Star Trek
Noah Hawley’s Star Trek movie would have starred Cate Blanchett and Rami Malek
almost famous
Let’s remember Philip Seymour Hoffman on the 10th anniversary of his death with his best films
Superman: Legacy, composer, John Murphy
Superman: Legacy taps The Suicide Squad composer John Murphy to score DCU movie
Galaxy Quest
Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary gets Blu-ray release
View All

About the Author

1508 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Galaxy Quest News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles