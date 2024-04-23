New Clue movie & TV series in the works after Sony acquires rights

A new Clue movie and television series are in the works after Sony has acquired the rights for the beloved board game from Hasbro.

Sony Pictures Television and TriStar Pictures have made a deal with Hasbro Entertainment for the film and TV rights for Clue, which could mean that we could get a new movie based on the beloved board game.

“ Sony is the perfect partner to adapt a property as culturally impactful and mystery-defining as ‘Clue,’ ” said Hasbro Heads of Film and TV Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano. “ Nicole Brown, Katherine Pope, and their teams are tremendous creative collaborators and ideal partners to help us figure out after 75 years if it was Colonel Mustard in the conservatory with the candlestick. “

Clue was previously adapted in 1985, featuring an ensemble cast that included Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, and Colleen Camp. Surprisingly, this has been the only Clue movie, but it’s not for lack of trying. Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski was once attached to helm a remake which would have made the story more of a “worldwide mystery” with action-adventure elements.

Ryan Reynolds was also once attached to star in an R-rated Clue movie from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Jason Bateman was slated to direct and co-star alongside Reynolds, but he later dropped out. The Muppets director James Bobin was later in talks to take over, but we haven’t heard all that much since then.

Fox Entertainment was also developing an animated series based on Clue in 2021. In a statement, President of Entertainment of Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn said, “ ‘Colonel Mustard…In the Conservatory…With the lead pipe.’ By just hearing these colorful phrases alone, you immediately know what they mean — leaving no mystery as to why Clue is one of the most beloved board games-turned-IP of all time. We couldn’t be more excited to develop it as an animated series along with eOne and Bento Box. “

As Hollywood doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to getting a new Clue movie off the ground, I’m not about to hold my breath for this one. Shout Factory released the original Clue movie on 4K Ultra HD last year.