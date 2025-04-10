Nobody 2 and The Phoencian Scheme ratings revealed

Nobody 2 has officially received an R rating for “ strong bloody violence, and language throughout. ” You likely never had any doubt, but it’s nice to have it confirmed. Additionally, Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme has landed a PG-13 rating for “ violent content, bloody images, some sexual material, nude images, and smoking throughout. “

Our own Chris Bumbray caught the first trailer for Nobody 2 at CinemaCon. It features Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) taking his family on vacation. When his daughter gets picked on, and his son gets beaten up, Hutch is ready to defend his family. Unfortunately, the resort is run by an infamous crime syndicate, and they mark the family for death. The trailer hasn’t made its way online yet, but hopefully, we’ll be seeing that soon because it sounds like a blast.

In addition to Odenkirk, the sequel will also see the return of Connie Nielsen as Hutch’s wife, Becca, as well as Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father, a retired FBI agent. Sharon Stone is playing the main villain of the sequel, with Colin Hanks also onboard as a “ corrupt sheriff with none-too-nice ambitions. “

Our own Chris Bumbray spoke with Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto last year, who said that Odenkirk and Lloyd are forces to be reckoned with. “ I underestimated just how crazy Bob Odenkirk is! Honestly, Bob is a 61-year-old man and his dedication and the training that he undergoes…man….like, I’m embarrassed, ” he said. “ I’m significantly younger than him and I get tired by the time we are shooting. “

As for Lloyd, Tjahjanto said, “ Man, he is the funniest guy ever! Honestly, I was so worried cause he’s like…you know, [he’s] in [his] twilight age. But I’ve never seen an 85-year-old man having so much fun! He hasn’t lost any of his spark. I see the same guy playing Doc Brown and all that stuff. His improvisation and his ad-libbing skills are off the charts. When you’re dealing with an elderly actor or a senior actor, you think you should be more delicate, but not with him. I had fun with him. He’s gonna be great as well. “

As for The Phoenician Scheme, the film stars Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, an infamous businessman involved in international intrigue with assassins out to kill him. But after surviving his sixth plane crash, he names his daughter, who is a nun, as his successor. Mia Threapleton plays the daughter, and Michael Cera also stars. The rest of the ensemble cast includes Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Riz Ahmed, Richard Ayoade, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Mathieu Amalric, and Hope Davis. Following a screening at CinemaCon, the first trailer for the film was released online just a few days later.

The Phoenician Scheme will hit theaters on May 30th, followed by Nobody 2 on August 15th.