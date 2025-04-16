Old Guard 2 and Thunderbolts* receive their ratings from the MPA

The Charlize Theron action film The Old Guard was a hit for the Netflix streaming service when it was released in 2020, but the sequel The Old Guard 2 has had an unexpectedly bumpy ride while making its way out into the world. Based on a graphic novel series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard was scripted by Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The film introduced viewers to a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die who have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. When the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile, the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. The Old Guard 2 will be heading for screens on July 2 on Netflix and the Charlize Theron film just received its rating from the MPA. The Old Guard 2 will be Rated R “for sequences of graphic violence, and some language.”

Meanwhile, the MPA has also issued a rating for another big-budget action sci-fi — the upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts*. Thunderbolts* has received a rating of PG-13 “for strong violence, language thematic elements, and some suggestive and drug references.”

This entry into the MCU has an Avengers-esque hook with various characters from previous entries uniting for a team-up. However, the characters featured are more anti-heroes with lesser popularity than the original core group of Avengers characters. So, it remains to be seen how this combination will fare. One interesting aspect of this film is that it’s being helmed by Jake Schreier, who is known for the A24-produced Netflix show Beef and 2012’s Robot & Frank.

Florence Pugh, who dipped her toe in Marvel films with Black Widow, said that Thunderbolts* has a plucky attitude to it. “It ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes,” Pugh told Empire. Schreier also said that the studio encouraged him to add “something different” to this movie. He stated, “There’s a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy.”



