The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer promotes the February return of Rick and Michonne

The first look trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live gives a preview of the February return of Rick and Michonne

A while back, AMC unveiled a sneak peek teaser trailer (you can see it in the embed above) for their upcoming limited series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live , a show that will be catching up with The Walking Dead characters Rick, played by Andrew Lincoln, and Michonne, played by Danai Gurira. The series is scheduled to begin airing on February 25th, and with that date just over a month away a first look trailer has arrived online. You can watch that one in the embed at the bottom of this article.

The Walking Dead wrapped up its eleven season run on AMC last year, and now we are in the era of spin-off follow-ups. The first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, focusing on the Maggie and Negan characters, played out early last year. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon recently reached the end of its first season run (and will adding the Carol character into the mix for season 2). The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the next in line.

Gurira co-created the mini-series and is also one of the writers on the show. Consisting of six episodes, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will present an “ epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? “

Gurira worked on the mini-series with Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe. Lincoln, and Gurira are joined in the cast by Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as a character named Pearl Thorne, Terry O’Quinn (Lost) as Beale, newcomer Matt Jeffries as Nat, and Pollyanna McIntosh, reprising her The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond role of Jadis.

Let us know what you think of the first look trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – and whether or not you’ll be watching this show when it starts airing on AMC – by leaving a comment below.

The first look trailer is blocked in some areas. If you can’t see it in the embed below, it’s also available on YouTube.