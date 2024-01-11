Orion and the Dark: Charlie Kaufman-penned Dreamworks Animation film for Netflix releases new trailer

Charlie Kaufman‘s work normally provides for some very dynamic and interesting visuals. However, he has only dipped his toe into an animated feature film only once before with the stop-motion animated movie Anomalisa. Now, the writer of such films as Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind looks to be trying his hand at a traditional family-friendly animated comedy with Orion and the Dark. Sean Charmatz is in the director’s chair. Netflix has just released the trailer.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid –– shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, even falling off a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he’s the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grow closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown –– to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.”

The voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay as Orion, Paul Walter Hauser as Dark, Angela Bassett as Dreams, Colin Hanks as Adult Orion, Natasia Demetriou as Sleep, Golda Rosheuvel as Unexplained Noises, Nat Faxon as Insomnia, Aparna Nancherla as Quiet, Ike Barinholtz as Light, Carla Gugino as Orion’s Mom, Matt Dellapina as Orion’s Dad, Nick Kishiyama as Tycho, Mia Akemi Brown as Hypatia, Shannon Chan-Kent as Adult Hypatia, Jack Fisher as Richi Panichi and Werner Herzog as Narrator.