Lily Gladstone to star in adaptation of The Memory Police from Reed Morano, Charlie Kaufman & Martin Scorsese

THR reports that Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) is attached to star in The Memory Police, an adaptation of the acclaimed science fiction novel by Yoko Ogawa.

The Memory Police takes “ place on an unnamed island off an unnamed coast where a majority of the island’s residents are subject to collective amnesia. They endure a process of forgetting things, including objects, people and daily rituals, with the amnesia enforced by an organization called The Memory Police. In the story, a novelist tries to hide her editor, who can still remember, from the Memory Police, while he encourages her to write her book. ” The film adaptation will be directed by Reed Morano, best known for The Handmaid’s Tale and I Think We’re Alone Now, with Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich) penning the script.

The project will reunite Lily Gladstone with her Killers of the Flower Moon director as Martin Scorsese is also attached to executive produce The Memory Police alongside author Yoko Ogawa. Reed Morano will produce alongside Margot Hand of Picture Films.

Lily Gladstone recently made history after becoming the first Native American actor to be nominated for an Oscar. She took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress earlier this month and is a definite favourite for the Oscar as well.