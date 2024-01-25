Lily Gladstone to star in adaptation of The Memory Police from Reed Morano, Charlie Kaufman & Martin Scorsese

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone to star in The Memory Police adaptation from Reed Morano, Charlie Kaufman & Martin Scorsese.

By
Lily Gladstone, The Memory Police

THR reports that Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) is attached to star in The Memory Police, an adaptation of the acclaimed science fiction novel by Yoko Ogawa.

The Memory Police takes “place on an unnamed island off an unnamed coast where a majority of the island’s residents are subject to collective amnesia. They endure a process of forgetting things, including objects, people and daily rituals, with the amnesia enforced by an organization called The Memory Police. In the story, a novelist tries to hide her editor, who can still remember, from the Memory Police, while he encourages her to write her book.” The film adaptation will be directed by Reed Morano, best known for The Handmaid’s Tale and I Think We’re Alone Now, with Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich) penning the script.

The project will reunite Lily Gladstone with her Killers of the Flower Moon director as Martin Scorsese is also attached to executive produce The Memory Police alongside author Yoko Ogawa. Reed Morano will produce alongside Margot Hand of Picture Films.

Related
Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Echo, Killers Of The Flower Moon, John Wick, Robocop, Saltburn

Lily Gladstone recently made history after becoming the first Native American actor to be nominated for an Oscar. She took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress earlier this month and is a definite favourite for the Oscar as well.

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight,” reads the official synopsis for Killers of the Flower Moon. “The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

Source: THR
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Lily Gladstone, The Memory Police
Lily Gladstone to star in adaptation of The Memory Police from Reed Morano, Charlie Kaufman & Martin Scorsese
A trailer has been released for the Harmony Korine / Travis Scott film Aggro Dr1ft, which was shot in infrared and is about to go on tour
Aggro Dr1ft trailer: Harmony Korine, Travis Scott film gets a trailer ahead of experimental tour
Michael: Colman Domingo to play Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in Michael Jackson biopic
Edward Norton to replace Benedict Cumberbatch as Pete Seeger in A Complete Unknown, the James Mangold-directed Bob Dylan film
View All

About the Author

9425 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Lily Gladstone News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles