Paul Walter Hauser shares his review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps: “I wish they hadn’t cut my scene”

You don’t often see actors offering up a review of their own movie on Letterboxd, but Paul Walter Hauser has done just that with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Hauser played Mole Man in the film, a character who still made an impression despite several of his scenes winding up on the cutting room floor.

“ I love the score, the production design, the performances, ” Hauser wrote on Letterboxd. “ I wish they hadn’t cut my scene with Vanessa Kirby, but I’m stoked that I got to be in a Marvel movie (first world problem shit; I’m spoiled rotten to get to act). Excited to follow the Franklin story!!! #FantasticFive. “

Although Hauser found his role cut down a bit, at least he wasn’t dropped from the movie entirely like John Malkovich.

Hauser is no stranger to offering up reviews of his movies. He previously gave Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell three and a half stars. “ If I think The Shawshank Redemption and Schindler’s List are 5/5, and Richard Jewell is not a perfect movie/bonafide classic, what’s wrong with giving an honest rating? ” Hauser said. “ It’s a good film that is definitely worth watching. A 3.5 out of 5 is not a slight. It’s reality. ”

He also gave The Naked Gun reboot a very solid four stars. “ Crazy amount of jokes. No weak links in the cast. Everybody slays. Akiva and writers Doug Mand and Dan Gregor knew the assignment and passed with flying colors, ” He wrote. “ Liam Neeson is laugh-out-loud funny and Pamela Anderson has legit comedy chops and commits hard. Paramount has really stood behind this film and supported it like few studios would. I hope people go see it. “