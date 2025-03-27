Peacemaker: Actress confirms playing Batman villain in the upcoming second season

Late last year, James Gunn announced that the second season of Peacemaker, a spin-off of his film The Suicide Squad, had wrapped. He would announce to fans on his official social media, saying, “And that is a WRAP on Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez & Brandon Stanley (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot.)” Gunn wrote. “Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience. My relief to have a break from shooting after ten months straight is countered by how much I’ll miss all of you!“ However, very little is known about this upcoming season, which will premiere this August on Max (a month after the release of his Superman). Gunn would even tease fans about an added character with a mysterious set pic. Now, Newsweek is reporting on a revealed bit of casting. Singer/Actress Brey Noelle would confirm on her Instagram stories (by way of MovieWeb) that she is in season two of Peacemaker as the Batman rogue White Rabbit.

Per Newsweek, “White Rabbit isn’t the most well-known or most celebrated of Batman’s villains, but she does have an interesting ability. Her real name is Jaina Hudson and she separates herself into two completely separate beings: Jaina Hudson and the White Rabbit.”

Brey Noelle confirms she's playing White Rabbit in 'PEACEMAKER' Season 2. pic.twitter.com/ui3wRuDGjO — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) March 25, 2025

With Peacemaker season 2 taking place in the new DCU, fans have wondered what that means for the first season, which was part of the DCEU. Gunn recently explained that almost all of the first season of Peacemaker is canon, with one big exception. “Now in Creature Commandos, you’ll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker. Well then, those things automatically become canon,” Gunn said. “The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker.” The finale of Peacemaker‘s first season involved the Justice League (with Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as Flash) showing up late to the party, with Peacemaker (Cena) and friends having already saved the day.